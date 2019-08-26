Space station relocates capsule to help Soyuz with robot aboard dock

The crew of the International Space Station has successfully relocated a Soyuz space capsule to another docking port to facilitate the rendezvous with another spacecraft.

The manoeuver followed Saturday’s failed docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft.

The docking attempt was aborted due to a suspected glitch linked to an automated control system on board the space station. Another attempt will be made on Tuesday.

Successful relocation! At 11:59pm ET, the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft was docked to the Poisk module of the @Space_Station. This move frees the port for an uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft to execute a second docking attempt Monday night. Get more details: https://t.co/PZBa5FweKJ pic.twitter.com/7BBPER7s5g — NASA (@NASA) August 26, 2019

On Monday, Alexander Skvortsov of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, Nasa’s Drew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency donned spacesuits and climbed into the Soyuz MS-13 space capsule serving as a lifeboat at the station to steer it to another docking port.

The move is intended to help the repeat docking attempt of the Soyuz MS-14 that carries a Russian humanoid robot called Fedor.

