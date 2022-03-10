South Korea’s president-elect wants tougher stance on North Korea

South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday March 10 2022 (Kim Hong-ji/AP)

South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says he will solidify an alliance with the United States, build up a powerful military and sternly cope with North Korean provocations.

His pledge came hours after he won the country’s hard-fought election to become its next leader.

Mr Yoon, whose single five-year term is to begin in May, said during his campaigning he would make a boosted alliance with the United States the centre of his foreign policy.

He has accused outgoing liberal President Moon Jae-in of tilting toward Pyongyang and Beijing and away from Washington.

He’s also stressed the need to recognise the strategic importance of repairing ties with Tokyo despite recent bilateral historical disputes.

I’ll establish a strong military capacity to deter any provocation completely President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol

Some experts say a Yoon government will likely be able to reinforce ties with Washington and improve relations with Tokyo but can’t really avoid frictions with Pyongyang and Beijing.

“I’ll rebuild the South Korea-US alliance. I’ll (make) it a strategic comprehensive alliance while sharing key values like a liberal democracy, a market economy and human rights,” Mr Yoon told a televised news conference.

“I’ll establish a strong military capacity to deter any provocation completely,” Mr Yoon said. “I’ll firmly deal with illicit, unreasonable u by North Korea in a principled manner, though I’ll always leave door for South-North talks open.”

After his election win, he spoke with US President Joe Biden on the phone. According to a White House statement, Mr Biden congratulated Mr Yoon on the election and emphasised the US commitment to the defence of South Korea. The statement said the two also committed to maintain close coordination on addressing the threats posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea has not made any comments on Mr Yoon’s election. In recent weeks, it’s launched a spate of sophisticated, nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in what experts call an attempt to modernise its weapons arsenal and pressure the Biden administration to making concessions like sanctions relief amid stalled diplomacy.

Last week, North Korea said it tested cameras and other systems needed to operate a spy satellite. Its state media on Thursday cited leader Kim Jong Un as saying his country needs reconnaissance satellites to monitor “the aggression troops of the US imperialism and its vassal forces”.

On Japan, Mr Yoon said that Seoul and Tokyo should focus on building future-oriented ties. “The focus in South Korea-Japan relations should be finding future paths that would benefit the people of both countries,” he said.

South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, centre, shows the presidential election certificate during a ceremony to disband a presidential election camp at the National Assembly Library in Seoul (Song Kyung-seok/AP)

The two countries are both key US allies and closely linked to each other economically and culturally, but their relations sank to post-war lows during Mr Moon’s presidency over disputes related to Japan’s 1910-45 colonisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday expressed a desire to communicate with Mr Yoon to bring back good ties. But he still said Tokyo will stick to its position that all compensation issues have been settled by a 1965 bilateral treaty.

Mr Yoon, who ran on the ticket of the main opposition People Power Party, had previously served as Mr Moon’s prosecutor general. But he left the Moon government and joined the opposition last year after high-profile infighting over his investigations on some of Mr Moon’s allies.

Wednesday’s election was largely a two-way showdown between Mr Yoon and liberal ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung. The two spent months slamming, mocking and demonising each other in one of the most bitter political campaigns in recent memory, aggravating the country’s already severe domestic division.

Mr Lee and his allies attacked Mr Yoon over his lack of experience in foreign policy and other major state affairs.

They said Mr Yoon’s hardline stance on North Korea would unnecessarily provoke the North, and picking a side between Washington and Beijing would pose greater security threats to Seoul. Mr Yoon has accused the Moon administration of being “submissive” to Pyongyang and Beijing at the expense of Seoul’s 70-year alliance with Washington.

Mr Yoon’s razor-thin victory against Mr Lee was partly seen as a referendum on the liberal government, whose popularity waned in recent years over failures to deal with stark economic inequalities, decaying job markets and soaring house prices that paint bleak financial futures for many people in their 20s and 30s.

Whatsapp A public TV screen shows South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Mr Yoon during the campaign focused much of his message on vows to create more jobs and restore social mobility by creating a fairer, competitive environment for young people. He fiercely criticised Moon’s government over the policy failures and high-profile investment scandals surrounding Moon’s allies that he said exposed hypocrisy and disregard for law.

On domestic agendas, Mr Yoon faces urgent tasks to suppress a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, ease widening economic inequalities and runaway house prices and heal a nation sharply split along regional antagonism, ideologies, age and gender.

Mr Yoon was criticised during the campaign for stoking gender animosities by promising to abolish the country’s Gender Equality and Family Ministry, which he accused of pushing policies unfair toward men.

While he was apparently trying win the votes of young men who decry gender equality policies and the loss of traditional privileges in a hyper-competitive job market, exit polls released after Wednesday’s election indicated that his gains in male votes were largely canceled out by young women who swung toward Mr Lee.

During Thursday’s conference, Mr Yoon rejected accusations that his campaign raised gender tensions but repeated a view that the country no longer had structural barriers to women’s success.

“Regarding gender issues, laws and systems are pretty much in place now,” he said. “Instead of approaching the issue as a matter of equality and fairness between groups, I think the government should provide stronger response and protection regarding individual cases of unfairness.”

Mr Yoon said building a better pandemic response would be a priority for his power transition committee, which will have a dedicated team designing plans to reinforce the country’s medical capacities and more effective financial packages to help devastated service sector businesses.