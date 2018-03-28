South Korean tourists injured in Austria bus crash

The Croatian driver and a South Korean tourist were seriously injured in Wednesday’s crash, while 22 others suffered minor injuries.

According to preliminary information, the bus, which was heading to the scenic village of Hallstatt, slid off the road in snowy conditions and hit a perimeter wall.

Police said the crash happened in Gosau, 30 kilometres (19 miles) south-east of Salzburg.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Voecklabruck, Salzburg, Bad Ischl and Gmunden.

Police say 35 South Korean tourists were on board.