Wednesday 5 September 2018

South Korean envoys in meeting with Kim Jong Un

The summit is aimed at helping rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

The South Korean delegation (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A South Korean presidential delegation has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and has conveyed a personal letter from South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

Mr Moon’s office said the envoys will return to South Korea later on Wednesday after attending a dinner reception.

Chung Eui-yong, head of South Korea’s presidential national security office (AP)

A South Korean presidential spokesman said a briefing will be held on the visit on Thursday.

The five-member delegation led by Mr Moon’s national security adviser arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to arrange a third summit between Mr Moon and Mr Kim planned for later this month, to help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

