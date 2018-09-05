South Korean envoys in meeting with Kim Jong Un

A South Korean presidential delegation has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and has conveyed a personal letter from South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

Mr Moon’s office said the envoys will return to South Korea later on Wednesday after attending a dinner reception.

Chung Eui-yong, head of South Korea’s presidential national security office (AP)

A South Korean presidential spokesman said a briefing will be held on the visit on Thursday.

The five-member delegation led by Mr Moon’s national security adviser arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to arrange a third summit between Mr Moon and Mr Kim planned for later this month, to help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

Press Association