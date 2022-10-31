South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge deaths as nation mourns

South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people, including 26 foreigners, during Halloween festivities in Seoul.

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol joined tens of thousands of others to pay respects to the dead at special mourning sites.

Saturday’s disaster was concentrated in a sloped, narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighbourhood, a popular nightlife district, with witnesses and survivors recalling a “hell-like” chaos with people falling on each other like dominoes.

Expand Close A mourner pays a silent tribute to the victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night’s Halloween festivities (Lee Jin-man/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A mourner pays a silent tribute to the victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night’s Halloween festivities (Lee Jin-man/AP)

They said the entire Itaewon area was jammed with slow-moving vehicles and partygoers clad in Halloween costumes, making it impossible for rescuers and ambulances to reach the crammed alleys in time.

Police said they have launched a 475-member task force to investigate the crush.

Officers have obtained videos taken by about 50 security cameras in the area and are also analysing video clips posted on social media.

They have interviewed more than 40 witnesses and survivors so far, senior police officer Nam Gu-Jun told reporters Monday.

Other police officers said they are trying to find exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed. They said a team of police officers and government forensic experts searched the Itaewon area on Monday.

“The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do its best to make necessary improvements of systems to prevent a similar accident from recurring,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at the start of a government meeting on the disaster.

The Itaewon area, famous for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, is the country’s hottest spot for Halloween-themed events and parties, which have grown increasingly popular among young South Koreans in recent years.

Expand Close South Korean investigators inspect the scene (Lee Jin-man/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp South Korean investigators inspect the scene (Lee Jin-man/AP)

An estimated 100,000 people were gathered there in the country’s largest Halloween celebration since the pandemic began.

Halloween festivities in Itaewon have no official organisers. South Korean police said they do not have any specific procedures for handling incidents such as crowd surges during an event that has no organisers.

Police said they dispatched 137 officers to maintain order during Halloween festivities on Saturday, much more than the 34-90 officers mobilised in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic.

Citing those figures, police dismissed as “different from the truth” speculation that a police station in the area was understaffed because it was providing extra security for Mr Yoon, who earlier moved the presidential office to a site near Itaewon.

They said police-provided security for presidents has long been handled by two special police units which have nothing to do with the Yongsan police station, whose jurisdiction includes Itaewon.

Mr Nam, the police officer, said, the investigation would look into all possible causes of the crush.

As of Monday morning, the government said it has identified 153 of the 154 bodies and informed relatives of their identification.

Nearly two-thirds of the dead — 98 — were women. It said 149 others remain injured. The death toll could rise further because officials said 33 of the injured were in serious condition.

More than 80% of the dead were in their 20s or 30s and 11 were teenagers, the Interior Ministry said.

As the identifications of the dead neared completion, bereaved families were expected to begin funerals for their loved ones. Officials said the government will provide necessary support for funeral procedures.

President Yoon on Sunday declared a one-week national mourning period and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half staff.

The government opened special memorial sites on Monday in Seoul and other major cities. Tens of thousands of people including Mr Yoon and other top officials visited the sites, placed white flowers and bowed deeply.

Many people also laid chrysanthemums, bottles of Korean “soju” liquor, candles and snacks near an Itaewon subway station and posted a host of condolence messages.

Following the disaster, many hotels, department stores, amusement parks and other businesses cancelled Halloween-themed events.