South Korea hails Kim Jong Un’s move to dismantle nuclear test site

North Korea announced on Saturday that it will dismantle its northeastern Punggye-ri test site between May 23 and 25 in the presence of local and international media.

North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2018

US President Donald Trump hailed the move as a “gracious gesture” before he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 for talks expected to focus on the North’s nuclear programme.

Mr Moon said on Monday that the North’s decision shows how sincere the country is about making the talks a success.