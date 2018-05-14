News World News

Monday 14 May 2018

South Korea hails Kim Jong Un’s move to dismantle nuclear test site

The announcement had been described by US President Donald Trump as a ‘gracious gesture’.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks during a meeting with his senior aides (Bee Jae-man/Yonhap/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

South Korean president Moon Jae-in has welcomed North Korea’s decision to dismantle its nuclear test site, calling it a start to its nuclear disarmament.

North Korea announced on Saturday that it will dismantle its northeastern Punggye-ri test site between May 23 and 25 in the presence of local and international media.

US President Donald Trump hailed the move as a “gracious gesture” before he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 for talks expected to focus on the North’s nuclear programme.

Mr Moon said on Monday that the North’s decision shows how sincere the country is about making the talks a success.

Some experts still doubt how committed Mr Kim is to taking serious disarmament steps.

