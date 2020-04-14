South-East Asian leaders meet by video to discuss Covid-19 strategy

South-East Asian leaders have linked up by video to plot a strategy to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

The heads of state of the 10 members of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) were to hold further talks, also through video conferencing, with their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea who are expected to express their support in helping ASEAN fight coronavirus.

Vietnam, ASEAN’s leader this year, has postponed an in-person gathering tentatively until June.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and his staff (AP/Hau Dinh)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and his staff (AP/Hau Dinh)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in an opening speech: “It is in these grim hours that the solidarity of the ASEAN community shines like a beacon in the dark.”

He said containment efforts have placed the pandemic “actually under control”, warning against complacency, with a number of member countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines, fearing spikes in infections after large-scale testing is conducted.

Diplomats say that unity is now crucial as the region battles the Covid-19 disease. All of ASEAN’s member states have been hit by infections, with the total number of confirmed cases reaching more than 20,400, including over 840 deaths, despite massive lockdowns, travel restrictions and home quarantines.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Covid-19 crisis is a crisis like no other in the past, not just in its potential calamitous scale but in the hope to contain and stop it by unstinting co-operation and fullest trust between all countries. If any of us fails, the rest will follow.”

Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses ASEAN leaders (AP/Hau Dinh)

Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses ASEAN leaders (AP/Hau Dinh)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) called on South-East Asian countries last month to aggressively ramp up efforts to combat the viral outbreak as infections spread. Several visiting participants of a large religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reportedly tested positive in late February for the virus after attending the event.

But Vietnamese foreign minister Pham Binh Minh said ASEAN had responded to the outbreak quickly, with his country, as the bloc’s current leader, calling for the need for region-wide action in mid-February, followed by a series of ministerial meetings and consultations with China, the United States and the WHO.

He said: “Countries in our region have all suffered severe consequences from Covid-19. We have made every effort to combat this pandemic.”

