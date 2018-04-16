South Carolina prison secured following disturbance

The South Carolina Corrections Department said State Law Enforcement Division agents responded around midnight on Sunday to “an ongoing situation” at the Lee Correctional Institution.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon said the prison was secured at around 3am on Monday after multiple fights broke out between inmates at 7.15pm on Sunday.

Mr Taillon said no officers were wounded, but gave no details on dead or injured inmates. Some local media reported the local coroner had been called.