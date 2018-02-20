News World News

Tuesday 20 February 2018

South African president announces ‘lifestyle audits’ for public officials

Cyril Ramaphosa said authorities will also target tax evaders and corruption in the private sector.

Mr Ramaphosa has pledged to crack down on corruption (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Mr Ramaphosa said the scrutiny will start with the executive branch, and hailed a similar plan announced by the national police commissioner for the “high echelon” of the force.

The president spoke in parliament as part of a debate following his first state of the nation address on Friday.

Mr Ramaphosa, a former deputy president, took office after the resignation of Jacob Zuma, whose tenure was marred by scandals.

The new president said authorities will also target tax evaders and corruption in the private sector.

He said: “We can never think that corruption is a monopoly of the public sector only.”

