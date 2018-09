The highest court in South Africa says adults can use marijuana in private.

South African court says marijuana use in private is legal

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday upheld a provincial court’s ruling in a case involving Gareth Prince, who advocates the decriminalization of the drug.

Mr Prince says cannabis should be regulated in the same way as alcohol and tobacco.

The South African Constitutional Court has handed down its judgment on the private use of marijuana.



Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has upheld earlier high Court judgment.



Government authorities have said cannabis is harmful and should be illegal.

The top court says an adult can cultivate cannabis in “a private place” as long as it is for personal consumption in private.

It says the right to privacy “extends beyond the boundaries of a home”.

The court says it would be up to a police officer to decide if the amount of marijuana in someone’s possession is for dealing or personal consumption.

