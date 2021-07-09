| 15.2°C Dublin

South African court denies Jacob Zuma’s request to postpone jail term

The former president has started his 15-month term.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma (Michele Spataril/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

A South African court has rejected the country’s former president Jacob Zuma’s request to postpone his current jail term.

Zuma, who started his 15-month jail sentence on Thursday, will remain behind bars after his application for his prison term be delayed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

A convoy of vehicles transporting former South African President Jacob Zuma leaves his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Province (AP) Expand

Zuma has one more legal bid to be released which will be heard by the constitutional court, the country’s apex court, on Monday.

He is currently imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Centre for failing to obey a court order to testify at a judicial commission that is investigating allegations of corruption during his term as South Africa’s president from 2009 to 2018.

