South Africa declares mourning period for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

A memorial service for Ms Madikizela-Mandela will be held on April 11 at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Johannesburg’s Soweto area, and a “special official” funeral with military honours will take place at Orlando Stadium in Soweto three days later, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Ms Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Soweto has been visited by mourners since she died on Monday aged 81.

The Regina Mundi church was a refuge for anti-apartheid activists during white minority rule.

Women’s league members from South Africa’s ruling party sang outside the home on Tuesday and Julius Malema, an opposition leader, spoke to a crowd of supporters, saying South Africans must “bid farewell to a giant”.

The South African flag will fly at half-mast at official locations and at South African diplomatic missions abroad during the mourning period, which will end on April 14, according to Mr Ramaphosa’s office.