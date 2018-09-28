Sir Martin Sorrell has heralded the dawn of a “new era” as his latest venture begins trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Sorrell hopes to usher in digital era with new venture

The advertising guru, who left WPP earlier this year amid allegations that he misused company funds, is embarking on a fresh start through S4 Capital as he looks to rebuild a digital-only marketing empire.

On Friday, S4 Capital’s shares were re-admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

The new venture has already triumphed against the FTSE 100 WPP in a high-profile battle to buy Dutch firm MediaMonks, and Sir Martin said more deals are on the cards.

“S4 Capital will be organised primarily on a unitary basis, with key people continuing to be incentivised through significant equity ownership in the enterprise,” he said.

“S4 Capital believes that this strategy and structure will deliver significant long-term value for share owners, particularly through organic growth, supported by strategically-focused acquisitions.”

The firm will provide companies and brands with “new age/new era digital marketing services”, he added.

However, Sir Martin has previously said that S4 Capital will not compete head-to-head with WPP.

Shares in S4 were up 1.5% in morning trade.

WPP carried out an inquiry into allegations that Sir Martin misused company funds, but details of the investigation were never disclosed.

It has been alleged that the probe looked into whether he used company cash to pay for a sex worker, claims that Sir Martin has “strenuously” denied.

Press Association