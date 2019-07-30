Technology giant Sony has reported a 33% drop in its first-quarter profit as sales dipped in its electronics operations, including TV sets and camcorders.

Sony profits down by a third in first quarter

The Japanese company reported on Tuesday that its April-June profit totalled 152 billion yen (£1.15 billion), down from 226 billion yen (£1.71 billion) in the same period of the previous year.

Quarterly sales inched down 1% to 1.93 trillion yen (£14.5 billion).

Tokyo-based Sony, which makes Bravia digital TVs and the Aibo robotic dog, kept its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 unchanged at 500 billion yen (£3.7 billion).

PA Media