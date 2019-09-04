The owner of the British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker held in the Persian Gulf by Iran has said he was told by Iranian authorities that seven of the 23-member crew will be released.

Some crew to be freed, says owner of oil tanker held by Iran

Erik Hanell, chief executive of the Swedish shipping group Stena Bulk that owns the ship, said it was not immediately clear when they would be freed.

His confirmation came shortly after Iran’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that seven crew members would be freed.

Mr Hanell said “their ordeal may soon be over, and they may return to their families, however, we cautiously await official confirmation of their release date”.

He said in a statement it was “a positive step on the way to the release of all the remaining crew, which has always been our primary concern and focus”.

The remaining 16 crew members are to stay onboard the vessel.

PA Media