(Left) Sophie Craig, the sole audience member at Georgie Grier’s show (Sophie Craig/PA), and (right) Karen Koren, artistic director of Gilded Balloon with Georgie Grier (Steve Ullathorne/PA)

The sole audience member who saw actor Georgie Grier’s performance at Edinburgh Fringe Festival said the actor “smashed it”, after an upset post from Ms Grier went viral on social media.