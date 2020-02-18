Solar Orbiter sends back first data from trip towards Sun

The Solar Orbiter has successfully sent back its first scientific measurements since being launched into space last week.

Data from the on-board magnetometer, built and led by Imperial College London, reached Earth last Thursday, the UK Space Agency said.

The spacecraft was blasted towards the Sun on February 10, and hopes to unlock secrets about our star.

"We measure magnetic fields thousands of times smaller than those we are familiar with on Earth," said Imperial College's Tim Horbury, principal investigator for the magnetometer instrument.

Irish Independent