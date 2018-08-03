A rocking chair that the late President John F. Kennedy used to meet with world leaders in the Oval Office has sold at auction for 50,000 US dollars (£38,500).

A rocking chair that the late President John F. Kennedy used to meet with world leaders in the Oval Office has sold at auction for 50,000 US dollars (£38,500).

So how much did JFK’s Oval Office rocking chair fetch at auction?

The chair and other items associated with the US’s 35th president were auctioned off Friday on Cape Cod, not far from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Eldred’s auction gallery in East Dennis said 15 pens that JFK used to establish the Peace Corps and sign a landmark nuclear arms treaty fetched 60,000 dollars.

Crowds line Dublin’s O’Connell Street during a visit by President Kennedy (PA)

But a number of other intriguing items did not sell, including Kennedy’s last pencil doodles before his assassination on November 22 1963.

Auction house president Josh Eldred says buyers can still make offers and he is confident the best of the memorabilia eventually will sell.

Press Association