Snowboarder lost in blizzard survives by cuddling dog for warmth

A snowboarder lost in a blizzard survived by cuddling his dog for warmth as they waited to be rescued.

A snowboarder lost in a blizzard survived by cuddling his dog for warmth as they waited to be rescued.

The man dialled 999 after becoming disorientated in bad weather around 3,500ft (1,067m) up on Cairngorm in the Highlands at 5.45pm on Saturday evening.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) went to the scene and found him huddling in a bivvy bag with his dog when they reached him at around 8pm.

They walked the man and his pet back down the mountain to safety, with neither needing medical treatment.

Willie Anderson, CMRT team leader, said: "The man was well equipped but the weather was poor and he was a bit overwhelmed.

"It was really bad weather but we got to him. He was very cold, probably in the early stages of hypothermia.

"The dog helped keep him warm, the dog was absolutely fine.

"It was good that we got to him because he would have been in very poor condition by morning, there was a wind child of around minus 20C and it was a blizzard."

The man, who was from the Edinburgh area, was said to be well equipped and had checked information about avalanche risks.

Last week a dog was rescued after spending 48 hours lost in the Cairngorms.

The Inverness Coastguard helicopter spotted Ben on a narrow ledge with a 200ft (61m) drop below and winched him to safety.

The helicopter crew spotted the dog by chance while they were out on a training exercise in the area on Wednesday.

Last week three people were killed and one seriously injured following an avalanche on Ben Nevis mountain in Scotland.

One of the climbers died pretty instantaneously, the other had CPR for half an hour but sadly did not respond and the other died while being taken down the mountain.

Donald Paterson, deputy team leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said the four men - believed to be Swiss nationals - had been hit by a "massive" avalanche that fell 1500ft on top of them.

He said: "One of the climbers died pretty instantaneously, the other had CPR for half an hour but sadly did not respond and the other died while being taken down the mountain.

A view of the North Face of Ben Nevis mountain in Scotland. A young climber is being treated for serious injuries after an avalanche on the UK's highest mountain "wiped out" a climbing party, killing three of them. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

"The fourth - they were all young men - was in a serious condition and stretchered half way down the mountain to a helicopter that took him to hospital in Glasgow."

Online Editors