News World News

Sunday 10 February 2019

Snowball fight involving hundreds breaks out after social media suggestion

People at Wright Park in Tacoma, Washington, took cover behind picnic tables and used sledges as shields.

People armed themselves with shields while taking part in a public snowball fight in Tacoma, Washington (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
People armed themselves with shields while taking part in a public snowball fight in Tacoma, Washington (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

By Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Hundreds of people turned out for a snowball fight in a US park after someone who lives nearby suggested it on Facebook.

People at Wright Park in Tacoma, Washington, took cover behind picnic tables and used sledges as shields.

ipanews_aadc243b-302f-4079-93b6-7906752a6ecc_embedded241114059
People took cover behind picnic tables (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
ipanews_aadc243b-302f-4079-93b6-7906752a6ecc_embedded241114063
Several hundred people participated in the snowball fight (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
ipanews_aadc243b-302f-4079-93b6-7906752a6ecc_embedded241114053
The fight took place after someone suggested it on Facebook (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
ipanews_aadc243b-302f-4079-93b6-7906752a6ecc_embedded241114057
It took place in Wright Park (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
ipanews_aadc243b-302f-4079-93b6-7906752a6ecc_embedded241114141
A winter storm has blanketed Washington state (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

“This is a perfect morning to bundle up and play in the snow, but stay off the roads if possible,” governor Jay Inslee wrote on Twitter.

In central Washington, blowing snow and drifts 3 to 4 feet deep forced the closure of key roads. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office warned that snow drifts were blocking many roads. Airports in eastern Washington closed, and numerous car crashes were reported.

“Snow conditions are worsening minute to minute, so don’t expect travel conditions to improve,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Meanwhile, around 180 people spent the night at an emergency shelter set up at the Seattle Centre, with officials going out again on Saturday to get other homeless residents to safety.

Mr Inslee declared a state of emergency over the storm. The state transportation department said crews had to clear several trees that had fallen across roads in the Tacoma area.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News