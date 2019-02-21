Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in the first event of its kind since record keeping started back in 1937.

Snow in Sin City as Las Vegas gets a dusting

The National Weather Service reported that there was 1in (2.5cm) of snow at McCarran International Airport.

The weather service said Las Vegas’s half an inch (1.3cm) of snow was the first measurable snow since record keeping started.

A dusting of snow along the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)

Las Vegas schools were open and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all motorways were open.

Forecasters said the snow accumulation could reach 3in on the city’s western and southern outskirts by Friday morning but that rain could reduce snow accumulations.

Press Association