The second major storm in less than a week moved up the US East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

The second major storm in less than a week moved up the US East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

Snow causes disruption to transport and businesses across US East Coast

Some places saw more than two feet of snow by late Wednesday.

Montville, New Jersey, got more than 26 inches as did Sloatsburg, New York. Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less.

Philadelphia International Airport recorded about six inches, while New York City’s Central Park saw less than three. The storm made travelling treacherous and thousands of flights across the region were cancelled.

It was not much better on the ground. Members of the Northeastern University women’s basketball team pushed their bus back on course after it was stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in Philadelphia.

The Huskies were in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Press Association