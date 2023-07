Jake Waleri, Isabella Dorobanti, Andrew Sokolowski and Joe Sewell pose with the 19-foot Burmese python they caught in Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Waleri

Four friends cruised around a Florida swamp slowly in a pickup truck, three of them casting powerful flashlights across the grass along the road. Around 1 am, Jake Waleri flicked his light forward and saw it up ahead – a large silhouette, like a log jutting out from the roadside.