Smoke billows from passenger plane following crash in Kathmandu
A US-Bangla flight from Dhaka in Bangladesh is believed to have caught fire just before landing in Nepal.
A passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport in Nepal, an airport official said.
It was not clear if there were fatalities, but clouds of thick, dark smoke could be seen rising above the hilltop airport, which was immediately shut down.
The official said the flight was arriving from Dhaka, the Bangladesh capital.
He said the plane appeared to have caught fire just before it landed and skidded to a stop in a field beside the runway.
An employee who answered the phone at the US-Bangla offices in Dhaka said no one was available to talk.
Press Association