Smoke billows from Almas Tower skyscraper’s spire in Dubai

A fire broke out at a prominent skyscraper in Dubai, sending smoke billowing from its roof and those inside fleeing into the street.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Smoke poured out of the spire that crowns the Almas Tower in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers neighbourhood as ambulances and fire vehicles arrived at the scene. The government’s Dubai Media Office later described the blaze as a “minor fire”.

Dubai is home to many skyscrapers, here seen at night "The building was evacuated safely," the agency wrote on Twitter. "No injuries have been reported."

Authorities offered no cause for the blaze. The 68-story Almas Tower, 360-metres (1,180-feet) tall, is home to the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, which is also an economic free zone.

The DMCC had hosted a conference earlier Sunday in partnership with Asia House called The New Global Trade Order. Dubai Civil Defence has fully brought under control a minor fire that broke out in Almas Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The building was evacuated safely. No injuries have been reported.

The DMCC later wrote on Twitter that the fire's epicentre was in the tower's mast.

Dubai, a skyscraper-studded city in the United Arab Emirates, has suffered a spate of fires in its high-rises.

Dubai passed new fire safety rules last year requiring that quick-burning side panelling on buildings be replaced with more fire-resistant cladding.

Authorities have previously acknowledged that at least 30,000 buildings across the UAE have cladding or panelling that safety experts have said accelerates the rapid spread of fires.

