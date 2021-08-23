Slow-moving storm Henri drenches north-eastern United States

Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, New York as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Tropical Storm Henri rocked the north-eastern US with strong winds and rain as it made landfall on the coast of Rhode Island on Sunday.

Henri sent lashing bands of rain westward, knocking out power to over 140,000 homes and causing deluges that closed bridges, swamped roads and left some people stranded in their vehicles.

The storm was downgraded from a hurricane before reaching New England, leaving many to breathe a sigh of relief, but the National Hurricane Centre warned the slow-moving storm would continue dumping heavy rains on wide swaths of the region well beyond the weekend.

Over two days, heavy, sustained rains flooded areas as far southwest as New Jersey, even as it took on tropical depression status.

Aug 22 11 PM EDT #Henri Key Messages: Heavy rainfall will continue to lead to flooding impacts across portions of southern New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB | Next public advisory issued by @NWSWPC at 5 AM EDT. https://t.co/3qxGBAr6Y1 pic.twitter.com/66MCJ6g1yO — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2021

The storm threatened to stall near the New York-Connecticut border overnight, before pivoting east and moving out toward the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

Some of the highest rain totals were expected inland. There were few early reports of major coastal damage due to wind or surf.

President Joe Biden on Sunday promised to provide federal help to the residents of affected states. The president declared disasters in much of the region, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid.

Mr Biden earlier had offered his condolences to the people of Tennessee, after severe flooding from an unrelated storm killed at least 22, including young children and elderly people, and left dozens of others missing.

When it made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, Henri had sustained winds of about 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

All tropical headlines have been canceled as the storm surge and wind threat have come to an end. However, the area remains under a Flood Watch through tomorrow. #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/KyGUULHyG2 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 23, 2021

By late Sunday, Henri had sustained winds of about 30 mph (48 kph) as it moved across Connecticut toward the New York state line.

Some of the worst rain arrived well before the storm’s centre. In Helmetta, New Jersey, some 200 residents fled for higher ground, taking refuge in hotels or with friends and family, as flood waters inundated their homes.

“It came so quick — in the blink of an eye,” said the town’s mayor, Christopher Slavicek, whose parents were spending the night after fleeing their home.

“Now there’s clean up. So this is far from over.”

Some communities in central New Jersey were inundated with as much as eight inches (20 centimetres) of rain by midday on Sunday.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said Henri was close to being in the “rear view mirror”, but said there was still more work to do, even as mandatory evacuations were being lifted in some communities.

About 250 residents from four nursing homes on the shoreline had to be relocated to other nursing homes.

Zeke Baker steps over a fallen tree branch while clearing debris from a sidewalk in Newport, Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)

Zeke Baker steps over a fallen tree branch while clearing debris from a sidewalk in Newport, Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)

Several major bridges in Rhode Island, which stitch together much of the state, were briefly shuttered and some coastal roads were nearly impassable.

The National Weather Service recorded what could be the wettest hour ever in Central Park, with 1.94 inches of torrential rainfall pelting the park between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday.

After passing back through New England and sweeping out into the Atlantic over the next couple of days, the hurricane centre predicted, Henri “will lose its identity”.

Until then, areas from northeast Pennsylvania through New England braced for heavy rains.