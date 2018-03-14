Slovakia’s PM offers to quit to resolve crisis triggered by killings

Robert Fico’s surprise move was meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and prevent possible early elections.

Mr Fico says he is ready to resign if the next prime minister is from his leftist Smer-Social Democracy party and presents his or her name on Thursday.

Robert Fico is set to step down as prime minister (Dano Veselsky/AP)

Mr Fico agreed on the plan with the leaders of the other two coalition partners, the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultra-nationalist Slovak National Party.