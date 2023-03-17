Slovakia approves plan to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets

Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets (VDWI Aviation/Alamy/PA)

Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

It becomes the second Nato member country to heed the Ukrainian government’s pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion.

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Eduard Heger told a press conference his government is “on the right side of history”.

Earlier, Mr Heger tweeted to say military aid is key to ensuring Ukraine can defend itself and all of Europe against Russia.

Defence minister Jaroslav Nad said Slovakia will receive 200 million euros (£175.3 million) from the European Union as compensation and unspecified arms from the United States worth 700 million euros (£613.4 million).

A Mikoyan MiG-29 multirole fighter jet from the 1st Tactical Squadron of the Slovak air force (Kris Christiaens/Alamy/PA)

A Mikoyan MiG-29 multirole fighter jet from the 1st Tactical Squadron of the Slovak air force (Kris Christiaens/Alamy/PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked western countries for fighter jets.

He appealed directly to Mr Heger for aircraft at a European Union summit in Brussels last month.

Slovakia grounded its MiGs in the summer due to a lack of spare parts and expertise to help maintain them after Russian technicians returned home.

Ukraine’s air force continues to use MiG-29s.

In light of the absence of its own aircraft, Slovakia’s fellow Nato members Poland and the Czech Republic have stepped up to monitor Slovak air space, with Hungary set to join later this year.

Bratislava has signed a deal to buy 14 US F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets but delivery has been pushed back two years to early 2024.

On Thursday, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said his country would give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, starting with four of the Soviet-era warplanes delivered in the coming days.

Both Poland and Slovakia had indicated earlier they were ready to hand over their planes – but only as part of a wider international coalition doing the same.

The debate over whether to provide non-Nato member Ukraine with military fighter jets started last year.

But Nato allies held off, citing concern about escalating the alliance’s role in the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the promised planes are another example of Nato members “raising the level of their direct involvement in the conflict”.

“The equipment deliveries naturally won’t have any impact on the outcome of the special military operation but it may bring more misfortune to Ukraine and Ukrainian people,” he said during a conference call with reporters.