Sledge flag used during 19th-century polar search saved for nation

Conservators from the National Museum of the Royal Navy move the Kellet Sledge flag after it was taken out of it’s frame for inspection at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in Hampshire. Picture date: Wednesday May 16, 2023.© Andrew Matthews

By Ben Mitchell, PA

A rare flag flown from a polar sledge used to hunt for survivors of Captain Sir John Franklin’s doomed expedition has been saved for the nation thanks to a campaign backed by Michael Palin and Dan Snow.