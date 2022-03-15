Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

A red and orange tinged sky is seen over the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia (Europa Press via AP)

Spanish officials have issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.

Spain’s national air quality index qualified the capital and large parts of the south-east coast as “extremely unfavourable” – its worst rating.

Many Spaniards awoke to find a layer of red dust covering terraces, streets and cars.

Intrusiones de polvo del Sahara en España y su impacto en salud.

The sky in the capital and other cities was tinged orange.

Emergency authorities have recommended citizens should use face masks if they go outside, and avoid outdoor exercise.

The wave of hot air has also affected the air quality in areas north of Madrid, as far west as in the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.