Sunday 29 December 2019

Skier becomes fourth killed in Italian avalanches in 24 hours

The skier was among four people struck by the avalanche near a mountain refuge on Sunday morning.

Rescuers at work following an avalanche in Val Senales (ANSA via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

An avalanche has killed a skier in the Dolomite Mountains, the fourth death in the Italian Alps in 24 hours.

Italian TV said the skier was among four people struck by the avalanche near a mountain refuge on Sunday morning.

A day earlier, a wall of snow crashed into a group of German skiers in the Senales valley of Bolzano province, killing two seven-year-old girls and the mother of one of them.

An avalanche killed a woman and two children who were skiing on a glacier in the Italian Alps (ANSA via AP)

Prosecutors say they are investigating whether that slope should have been closed to the public that day, given a high risk of avalanches.

Strong winds have raised the danger of avalanches in Italian Alpine ski areas, which are crowded with holidaymakers.

