Tuesday 18 June 2019

Sixteen tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port

The drug seizure is the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast.

Authorities search a container along the Delaware River in Philadelphia (Matt Rourke/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

US authorities have seized more than one billion US dollars (£790 million) worth of cocaine from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history.

The US attorney’s office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said agents seized about 16.5 tons of cocaine from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal.

US Attorney William McSwain said in a tweet that so much cocaine “could kill millions — MILLIONS — of people.”

The drug seizure is the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast.

Authorities say members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and charged.

