Six-year-old’s final moments following Russian shelling of Mariupol

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on the girl (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

A six-year-old girl has died as a result of Russian shelling in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, amid attempts to fend off the invaders.

The girl was rushed into a city hospital by ambulance on Sunday after she received mortal injuries during the shelling.

She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjamas were decorated with cartoon unicorns. She was brought in with her wounded father, his head bloodied and bandaged.

A medical team fought desperately to revive her as her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.

The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection.

Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator, as a nurse wept.

A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into the girl, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist who had been allowed inside.

“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.

Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly coloured polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.