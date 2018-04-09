Six staff killed by suspected militia in Congo park and gorilla sanctuary

The park, which is home to critically endangered mountain gorillas, confirmed the ambush in a statement.

While there was no immediately claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on militia groups that are active in and around the famed wildlife park.

It said a sixth ranger was wounded.

Virunga National Park is deeply saddened to confirm reports of an attack on our staff today - please direct all enquiries to press@virunga.org pic.twitter.com/a6ii0OpfJD — Virunga NationalPark (@gorillacd) April 9, 2018

Virunga, a Unesco World Heritage site, is home to about one fourth of the remaining mountain gorillas in the wild.

The gorillas are poaching targets and their habitat is being destroyed by deforestation in part to supply charcoal.