Six rescued after hot air balloon hits pylon in Germany
Everyone in the basket was brought down safely after a five-hour operation.
Six people have been rescued from a hot air balloon that collided with a power line pylon in western Germany and became snared 230ft above the ground.
Crews are working to bring down the balloon after rescuing the passengers from its basket the night before.
The dpa news agency reported that the balloon hit the pylon on Sunday evening and deflated, leaving the basket hanging precariously near the top of the structure near the city of Bottrop, north-west of Essen.
Rescue workers climbed up and secured the basket, then brought down the passengers in a five-hour operation.
They were uninjured, but were taken to a hospital for observation.
The balloon itself came into contact with a 380,000-volt power line, but the basket fortunately did not make contact with the wires.
Press Association