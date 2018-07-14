Six people injured in fastest San Fermin bull run of the year

Spanish health officials say the final bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona has left six people injured in the fastest dash this year.

Tomas Belzunegui, a spokesman with Navarra’s provincial hospital, said the six were bruised after being trampled on Saturday as the bulls completed the 850-metre course along cobbled streets in two minutes, 12 seconds.

One man was dragged for several metres by a bull after a horn got entangled in his neckerchief. He was taken away on a stretcher.

The eight bull runs on consecutive days caused injuries to a total of 28 people this year. Two of them were gored.

The festival draws around one million visitors each year. Dancing, food and alcohol are among the main attractions.

