Six people die in Walmart shooting in Virginia

Six people died in the incident in Chesapeake (AP)

Six people and the assailant have died after a shooting at a Walmart store in Virginia, US police said.

Officer Leo Kosinski said the store is now safe following the incident in Chesapeake.

It marks the second high-profile shooting in the US in recent days, after five people were killed at a gay nightclub in Colorado on Saturday.

Expand Close Officers at the scene of yet another mass shooting in the US (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Officers at the scene of yet another mass shooting in the US (AP)

The shootings also come in a year when America was shaken by the deaths of 21 people when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another that took place at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people.

Earlier, Mr Kosinski could not say how the gunman died, but added that he did not believe police had fired any shots.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The shooting had apparently stopped by the time officers arrived at the store in Chesapeake, which is Virginia’s second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital.

Walmart tweeted early on Wednesday that it was “shocked at this tragic event”.

Expand Close Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski (The Virginian-Pilot via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski (The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

US senator Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake”.

State senator Louise Lucas echoed this sentiment, tweeting that she was “absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district”.