Six people die in Walmart shooting in Virginia

The gunman also died in the incident in Chesapeake, police said.

Six people died in the incident in Chesapeake (AP) Expand

Six people died in the incident in Chesapeake (AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Six people and the assailant have died after a shooting at a Walmart store in Virginia, US police said.

Officer Leo Kosinski said the store is now safe following the incident in Chesapeake.

It marks the second high-profile shooting in the US in recent days, after five people were killed at a gay nightclub in Colorado on Saturday.

Officers at the scene of yet another mass shooting in the US (AP) Expand

Officers at the scene of yet another mass shooting in the US (AP)

The shootings also come in a year when America was shaken by the deaths of 21 people when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another that took place at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people.

Earlier, Mr Kosinski could not say how the gunman died, but added that he did not believe police had fired any shots.

The shooting had apparently stopped by the time officers arrived at the store in Chesapeake, which is Virginia’s second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital.

Walmart tweeted early on Wednesday that it was “shocked at this tragic event”.

Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski (The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Expand

Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski (The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

US senator Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake”.

State senator Louise Lucas echoed this sentiment, tweeting that she was “absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district”.

