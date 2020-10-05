Six people dead as Storm Gamma bashes southern Mexico coast

A woman gives her daughter a piggyback ride across a flooded area in Galveston, Texas (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

At least six people have died in southern Mexico as Storm Gamma bashes the Yucatan Peninsula’s resort-studded coast.

Thousands have also been evacuated as the storm has reached near-hurricane force winds.

Four of the deaths occured in Chiapas when a landslide on a mountainous slope buried a family's home. According to Mexico’s civil defense force, two of these four deaths were children.

Two other people died in Tabasco state with one person being dragged away by water and another drowning.

More than half a million people have been affected by the storm which has caused extreme rain in the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas.

Tabasco was the hardest hit state with more than 3,400 people being evacuated to shelters.

The storm reached maximum sustained winds of 110kph - which is just 9kph short of being considered a hurricane.

Online Editors