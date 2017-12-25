News World News

Monday 25 December 2017

Six killed in suicide bomb attack in Afghan capital

Afghan security personnel stand near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)
A suicide bomber has struck near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said another three people were wounded in Monday's attack, adding the exact target was unclear.

"The bomber was on foot and detonated his suicide vest on the main road," he said.

Health Ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi confirmed the toll.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have carried out several past attacks in the capital, mainly targeting security forces.

AP

Press Association

