Six killed and dozens wounded after bomb explodes on Istanbul avenue

Security and ambulances at the scene on Istiklal Avenue (Francisco Seco/AP)

Six people were killed and dozens wounded when a bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday.

Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a typically crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants.

In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Turkey's media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion (Francisco Seco/AP)

Turkey's media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion (Francisco Seco/AP)

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished.

In addition to the six fatalities, Mr Erdogan said a further 53 had been wounded, according to information he had received from the Istanbul governor.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the so-called Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

The Turkish president called the blast a 'treacherous attack' (Francisco Seco/AP)

The Turkish president called the blast a 'treacherous attack' (Francisco Seco/AP)

Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the blast, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on the explosion — a move that bans the use of close-up videos and photos of the blast and its aftermath.

The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.