Six killed, 30 kidnapped by insurgents in southern Afghanistan
Both incidents took place on Tuesday night at the border between Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces, Afghan police said.
Six police officers have been killed and at least 30 people kidnapped by insurgents in separate incidents in southern Afghanistan.
General Abdul Raziq, Kandahar’s police chief, said a group of insurgents attacked a police checkpoint, killing six police and wounding five others.
At the same time another group of insurgents wearing army uniforms stopped a bus and kidnapped 30 people, 19 of whom were policemen.
Both incidents took place on Tuesday night at the border between Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces, Gen Raziq said.
A spokesman for Uruzgan governor confirmed both reports.
No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack or abduction, but Gen Raziq has blamed Taliban fighters.
Press Association