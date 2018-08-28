At least six people have been injured after bottles and fireworks were thrown during a far-right protest in the eastern German city of Chemnitz.

Six injured during violent far-right protest in Germany

Police in the city acknowledged it had not mobilised enough officers for the demonstration on Monday night, which erupted into clashes between neo-Nazis and left-wing counter-protesters, according to the dpa agency.

The far-right protest was sparked by the death of a 35-year-old German man on Sunday following a violent altercation with several other men.

The demo came after a man died and two others were injured in an altercation in Chemnitz (AP)

Two other men were injured.

A 22-year-old Syrian and a 21 year-old Iraqi have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Footage showed far-right protesters trying to break through police lines, performing Nazi salutes and chanting “the national resistance is marching here”.

