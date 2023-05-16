BREAKING | 

Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire

The exterior of a hostel, after a fire ripped through the building, resulting in a number of deaths, in Wellington, New Zealand May, 16, 2023. AAP Image/Ben McKay via REUTERS© via REUTERS

Lucy Craymer

A fire at a hostel in New Zealand killed at least six people on Tuesday and officials said they believe the toll could rise with 11 people still missing.