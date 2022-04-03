Six dead and at least nine injured in shooting in California, say police

A roadblock near the scene of the shooting in Sacramento (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Police in California say six people have died and at least nine others have been injured in a shooting in Sacramento city centre.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened early on Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Video footage also showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active”.