| 9.1°C Dublin

Six dead and at least nine injured in shooting in California, say police

Sacramento Police Department said the incident happened early on Sunday morning.

A roadblock near the scene of the shooting in Sacramento (Rich Pedroncelli/AP) Expand

Close

A roadblock near the scene of the shooting in Sacramento (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

A roadblock near the scene of the shooting in Sacramento (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

A roadblock near the scene of the shooting in Sacramento (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Police in California say six people have died and at least nine others have been injured in a shooting in Sacramento city centre.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened early on Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video footage also showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active”.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy