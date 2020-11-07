Six countries report new mutated strain of coronavirus on mink farms as UK bans entry from Denmark

There are now six countries that have reported coronavirus cases on mink farms as Denmark is culling its entire mink population due a mutation of the virus.

The virus is thought to have gone from mink to humans in Denmark, which has seen a mutated strain of coronavirus known as ‘Cluster 5’ spread among humans there.

The British government said on Saturday it was immediately banning entry to visitors from Denmark, with the exception of hauliers and freight, in response to concern over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms after receiving further information from health officials.

"Visitors arriving into the UK from Denmark will not be permitted entry into the UK," British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

"This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms."

The WHO have confirmed there is also coronavirus on mink farms in the US, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Italy.

Danish health officials have warned that ‘Cluster 5’ is not affected in the same way by antibodies as other strains, meaning it could threaten how effective some vaccines that are being produced could be.

The WHO issued a statement yesterday on ‘Cluster 5’ saying that while the severity of this strain appears to be the same as those well known, it “had a combination of mutations, or changes that have not been previously observed.

“The implications of the identified changes in this variant are not yet well understood," the WHO statement read.

The WHO said the strain appeared to have “moderately decreased sensitivity” to antibodies.

Denmark is reporting that it's found more than 200 people since June infected with strains of the coronavirus related to minks - which the country said earlier this week would mean culling its entire mink herd of 17 million animals.

The human infections were published by Denmark's State Serum Institute.

On Thursday the World Health Organization said minks appear to be susceptible to the virus and what they called "good reservoirs" for the disease.

The discovery of a mink-related mutation earlier this week also led to strict new lockdown measures in the north of the country, where most of the farming is based.

The global health body said it would need further studies to verify the preliminary findings on ‘Cluster 5’, "to understand any potential implications of this finding in terms of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines in development.

"Although the virus is believed to be ancestrally linked to bats, its origin and intermediate host(s) of SARS-CoV-2 have not yet been identified.”

Additional reporting from Reuters.

