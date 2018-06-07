News World News

Thursday 7 June 2018

Sister of Dutch queen dies aged 33 in Argentina

Ines Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president’s office.

Queen Maxima’s sister, second from left on back row, has died (Secretariat Royal House Division of the Netherlands via AP)
By Almudena Calatrava, Associated Press

The youngest sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment, Argentine officials said.

The death of 33-year-old Ines Zorreguieta was confirmed by Trudy Hulscher of the Royal House’s communications department.

Her death appears to be a suicide.

She had also worked for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires province and at a United Nations office in Panama.

Queen Maxima (Chris Jackson/PA)

Maxima had a close relationship with her youngest sister, who was a bridesmaid at her wedding to Willem-Alexander, and a godmother to Ariane, the third child of the Dutch royals.

Her father, Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, died last year in Buenos Aires aged 89.

Press Association

