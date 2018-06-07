Sister of Dutch queen dies aged 33 in Argentina

The death of 33-year-old Ines Zorreguieta was confirmed by Trudy Hulscher of the Royal House’s communications department.

Ms Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president’s office.

She had also worked for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires province and at a United Nations office in Panama.

Queen Maxima (Chris Jackson/PA)

Maxima had a close relationship with her youngest sister, who was a bridesmaid at her wedding to Willem-Alexander, and a godmother to Ariane, the third child of the Dutch royals.