Sir Elton John greets Manchester City’s FA Cup winners at airport
By Robert O'Connor, PA Sport
Manchester City were greeted by Sir Elton John as they touched down at Manchester Airport on their return from winning the FA Cup at Wembley.
Latest World News
Sir Elton John greets Manchester City’s FA Cup winners at airport
China tightens Tiananmen Square access on anniversary of pro-democracy protests
Signal error led to rail crash that killed more than 300, says India minister
Cressida Cowell reveals Scottish island that inspired How To Train Your Dragon
Six-year-old Daithi granted freedom of Belfast
Nessun dorma: None shall sleep in Kyiv, as Russian bombs steal the children’s slumber
Hundreds dead as Indian train crash flings carriages through the air
Fake Chinese honey spurs beekeepers to demand EU takes action on cheap imports
Republican fury over Donald Trump’s praise for despot Kim Jong-un as North Korea joins WHO executive board
Erdogan urges unity as he is sworn in for new five-year term as president of Turkey
Top Stories
Ex-detective claims miscarriage of justice after spending 20 months in jail
RTÉ’s Tony Connelly: ‘Becoming a dad again in my 50s has been tough’
Remains of Irishman were accidentally left on plane at Dublin Airport and sent back to Greece
VHI Women’s Mini Marathon: Over 20,000 take part the event in Dublin as sunshine and camaraderie make for a very special day
Latest NewsMore
VHI Women’s Mini Marathon: Over 20,000 take part the event in Dublin as sunshine and camaraderie make for a very special day
Brian Cox admits he has not watched Succession final episode
Endometriosis sufferers can seek treatment at centre in Romania
Newlyweds Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan share Marbella wedding pics
Sir Elton John greets Manchester City’s FA Cup winners at airport
Karim Benzema calls time on glittering 14-year Real Madrid career
Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career
Harry Styles to bring a new generation of fans to Slane Castle as the stage is set for his sell-out gig
Paul McGrath: Erik ten Hag has a huge job on his hands to help Man United knock City off their perch
National conversation about assisted dying now vitally important, say experts