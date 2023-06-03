Sir Brian May invites shocked BGT guitarist to perform at London Palladium
Sir Brian May has invited 11-year-old Britain’s Got Talent contestant Harry Churchill to play at a tribute concert to James Burton at the London Palladium on Sunday.
