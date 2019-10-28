News World News

Monday 28 October 2019

Sinkhole swallows part of city bus during rush hour

A photo shows the front of the bus in Pittsburgh pitched into the air.

Authorities are investigating after a Port Authority bus was caught in a sinkhole in Pittsburgh (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in Pittsburgh, US.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the lone passenger is being treated for minor injuries.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

The lone passenger is being treated for minor injuries (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.

