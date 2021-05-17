| 13.8°C Dublin

Simpler pension statements will cut jargon, says minister

Schemes will be required to issue their members with two-page documents including key information under the plans.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman said savers are left puzzled by complex, sprawling, jargon-filled pension statements (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Pensions minister Guy Opperman said savers are left puzzled by complex, sprawling, jargon-filled pension statements (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Pensions minister Guy Opperman said savers are left puzzled by complex, sprawling, jargon-filled pension statements (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Pensions minister Guy Opperman said savers are left puzzled by complex, sprawling, jargon-filled pension statements (David Mirzoeff/PA)

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

Savers will have a much clearer picture of their pension pots from next year, the Government has said.

Schemes will be required to issue their members with two-page documents highlighting in simple terms key information including the size of the saver’s workplace pension pot and a forecast for their retirement.

A consultation will take place into the exact regulations, with the proposed changes set to come into effect in April 2022.

It’s clear the status quo is not working, with savers left puzzled by the complex, sprawling, jargon-filled statements commonly used by the pensions industryGuy Opperman, pensions minister

The initial focus will be on savings from automatic enrolment, with a view to eventually improving simplicity across all schemes.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman said: “It’s clear the status quo is not working, with savers left puzzled by the complex, sprawling, jargon-filled statements commonly used by the pensions industry.

“Simpler statements will set a new standard for how pension companies communicate with their members.”

